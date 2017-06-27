Deputies : Man wanted on drug charges after Berkeley Co. sweep arrested

The man wanted after a two-year investigation in Berkeley County has been arrested.

Rico Reid, 40, is in custody, according to Berkeley County Chief Deputy Mike Cochran.

Jail records indicate he was arrested Monday by U.S. Marshals and booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center.

U.S. Attorney Beth Drake named Reid as the suspect authorities were continuing to search for Friday as she stood with Berkeley County deputies and other agencies to announce the arrests of 27 people on Friday.

Court records indicate Reid was indicted on a total of nine counts relating to heroin and weapon charges.

Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis called Reid "a big target" during the news conference.

Drake said Reid would be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.

