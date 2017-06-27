Arrest made in Colleton County shooting

A judge declined bond for a man arrested in connection with a Colleton County shooting that left one man wounded.

A spokesman for the sheriff's office says Kelvin Gantt was arrested Monday. He was arrested at a motel on Bells Highway in Walterboro, according to Colleton County Sheriff's Lt. Tyger Benton.

Gantt is attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. A judge set bond at $10,000 for the weapons charge but denied bond for the attempted murder charge.

The shooting happened June 24 on Smyly Road in Ruffin.

Lt. Tyger Benton says the victim was shot in the stomach during an argument with Gantt.

Benton says the victim identified Gantt as the alleged shooter.

Copyright 2017 WCSC All rights reserved.