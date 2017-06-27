Colleton Co. Deputies arrest man in Ruffin shooting

A judge declined bond for a man arrested in connection with a Colleton County shooting that left one man wounded.

Kelvin Gantt, 29, was arrested Monday at a motel on Bells Highway in Walterboro, according to Colleton County Sheriff's Lt. Tyger Benton.

Gantt is attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. A judge set bond at $10,000 for the weapons charge but denied bond for the attempted murder charge.

The shooting happened June 24 on Smyly Road in Ruffin.

Benton says Gantt shot at the victim twice from a distance of approximately five feet, striking the victim in the stomach during an argument.

The victim was transported to Colleton County Medical Center and then flown to MUSC for treatment of a life-threatening injury, Benton said.

Benton says the victim identified Gantt as the alleged shooter.

