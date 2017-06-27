MUSC Children's Hospital ranks among best in U.S.

MUSC Children's Hospital continues to be ranked among the nation's best in new rankings by U.S. News & World Report.

The Medical University of South Carolina Children's Hospital is the only South Carolina hospital ranked as one of "America's Best Children's Hospitals." The new report charts the top 50 U.S. pediatric hospitals in each of 10 specialties: cancer, cardiology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, neonatology, nephrology, neurology, orthopedics, pulmonology, and urology.

MUSC Children's Hospital ranked in the top 50 in six of the 10 categories. It ranked 11th for cardiology, 28th for nephrology, 36th for cancer, 37th for urology, 45th for neurology, and 47th for gastroenterology.

“These rankings represent a steadfast commitment by our entire children’s hospital staff to delivering the highest quality pediatric care in the region," the chief of clinical services, Mark A. Scheurer, M.D. said in a statement. “As we look to the opening of the new hospital in 2019 and continue developing our outpatient subspecialty care services within communities, we feel confident that we are striking the appropriate balance that puts the needs of our patients and their families first.”

The ranking methodology includes clinical and operational data along with surveys of pediatric specialists. It reflects the level and quality of hospital resources, staffing, technology, reputation among specialists, and clinical outcomes. To see the full list of the 2017-18 rankings, click here.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.