Police searching for gunman dispute between relatives leads to shooting

Police are searching for a man they say opened fire after a dispute between relatives.

Charleston County dispatchers say a call about a shooting on Cambridge Avenue came in at 8:46 a.m. Shortly before 9 a.m., officers responded to the 2200 block of Cambridge Avenue about a dispute, North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor said.

Officers say when they arrived on the scene, they saw the male victim and the female caller walking across the street. Officers also saw a second man at the side of the house then heard numerous gunshots coming from the second man's location, Pryor said.

Police then saw the gunman fleeing the scene on foot after the shooting had ended.

The victim was wounded in the legs and transported to MUSC for treatment.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional updates.

