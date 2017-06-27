North Charleston Police make arrest in drug trafficking investigation, find $73,280 in meth

The North Charleston Police Department has concluded a meth trafficking investigation Sunday with an arrest for Trafficking Crystal Methamphetamine, according to North Charleston Police spokesperson Spencer Pryor.

Ezell James Wood, Jr. has been arrested after investigators, while using a confidential informant, arranged the delivery of crystal meth from a distributor in Atlanta who reportedly made frequent trips to the Charleston and North Charleston Area.

Investigators made contact with Wood at Cracker Barrel on Mazyck Road. He was wearing a backpack which is said to have held 916 grams of methamphetamine, valued at $73,280.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.