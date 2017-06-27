Authorities identify woman who died in shooting; suspect's charges upgraded

Authorities have identified a woman who died this week following a shooting.

The Charleston County Coroner's Office says 33-year-old Canei Harrison from North Charleston died on Monday at MUSC from a gunshot wound.

Lavar Walker is charged with Harrison's murder.

Walker was arrested last week following a standoff at a Charleston apartment complex.

His arrest stems from an incident on the afternoon of June 20 when officers responded to the 2900 block of Lexington Avenue for a shooting.

Dispatch officials told officers that a man just shot his girlfriend.

When the responding officer arrived, he found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head. She was lying on the ground near a vehicle.

