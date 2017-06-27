Quantcast

Authorities identify woman who died in shooting; suspect's charg - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Authorities identify woman who died in shooting; suspect's charges upgraded

By Landon Boozer, News Content Specialist
Connect
By Live 5 News Web Staff
Connect
Lavar Walker (source: Charleston County Sheriff's Office) Lavar Walker (source: Charleston County Sheriff's Office)
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Authorities have identified a woman who died this week following a shooting. 

The Charleston County Coroner's Office says 33-year-old Canei Harrison from North Charleston died on Monday at MUSC from a gunshot wound. 

Lavar Walker is charged with Harrison's murder. 

Walker was arrested last week following a standoff at a Charleston apartment complex. 

His arrest stems from an incident on the afternoon of June 20 when officers responded to the 2900 block of Lexington Avenue for a shooting. 

Dispatch officials told officers that a man just shot his girlfriend. 

When the responding officer arrived, he found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head. She was lying on the ground near a vehicle. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserves.

Powered by Frankly