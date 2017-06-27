Authorities identify woman who died in shooting; suspect's charges upgraded

The man wanted after a two-year investigation in Berkeley County has been arrested.More >>
The man wanted after a two-year investigation in Berkeley County has been arrested.More >>
Investigators are seeking to identify two men they believe are part of a credit card skimmer ring in Goose Creek.More >>
Investigators are seeking to identify two men they believe are part of a credit card skimmer ring in Goose Creek.More >>
On Tuesday, the City of Charleston towed multiple cars so a street sweeper could do a thorough cleaning in the Radcliffeborough neighborhood.More >>
On Tuesday, the City of Charleston towed multiple cars so a street sweeper could do a thorough cleaning in the Radcliffeborough neighborhood.More >>
A Folly Beach man faces charges of stalking after the victim told police the man verbally abused her in a threatening manner dressed in all black near her car.More >>
A Folly Beach man faces charges of stalking after the victim told police the man verbally abused her in a threatening manner dressed in all black near her car.More >>
Authorities have identified a woman who died this week following a shooting.More >>
Authorities have identified a woman who died this week following a shooting.More >>