Charges against North Charleston shooter upgraded after victim dies

The victim in the Lexington Street shooting incident has died, according to North Charleston Police spokesperson Spencer Pryor, upgrading the charges against Lavar Walker to Murder.

Investigators say Walker was taken into custody following a standoff at a Charleston apartment complex Thursday night.

About 20 minutes later, Walker and another person walked out of the home, surrendering themselves.

The victim's identity has not been released.

