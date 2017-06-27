Man accused of stalking ex-girlfriend at Folly Beach bar

A Folly Beach man faces charges of stalking after the victim told police the man verbally abused her in a threatening manner dressed in all black near her car.

Kevin Johnson, 46, was arrested Monday morning by Folly Beach police for allegedly stalking his ex-girlfriend.

A court affidavit states officers were dispatched to a restaurant bar on the 40 block of Center Street for a domestic disturbance.

The victim told authorities she had been in an on and off again relationship with Johnson since January, and had dealt with past verbal, physical and sexual abuse with the suspect.

The affidavit states Johnson approached the victim inside the bar verbally abusing and accused her of being a “slut” and involved with other men.

The victim told officers Johnson then approached her again in the parking lot near her car dressed in all black, “in a threatening manner verbally abusing her and getting into her body space in a threatening manner again placing her in fear for her physical safety.”

According to the affidavit, officers obtained several audio/video statements from witnesses in the area.

The Charleston County Detention Center website states Johnson was released from jail Monday at 8:37 p.m. on a $5,000 bond.

