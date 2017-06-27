Multiple cars towed for street sweeping in Charleston neighborhood

On Tuesday, the City of Charleston towed multiple cars so a street sweeper could do a thorough cleaning in the Radcliffeborough neighborhood.

This was in response to requests for towing of illegally parked vehicles during street sweeping by the neighborhood association.

“They were getting every single car on this block that wasn’t moved,” said Carolina Johnson, a resident of the Radcliffeborough neighborhood.

Multiple tow trucks from Jennings towing were ready to go starting at 9 a.m.

In the past, vehicles parked illegally during street sweeping hours were issued a citation, but many cars remained on the streets during the posted street sweeping hours impeding the effectiveness of the service and leaving streets only partially cleaned.

“I think the flooding is more why it’s okay for them to be towing people’s cars because it does flood really badly and they need to keep the gutters clear,” Johnson said.

Beginning on Tuesday, vehicles parked illegally during Radcliffeborough street sweeping periods will be towed.

Efforts are ongoing to raise awareness of this policy update among residents prior to its implementation and to minimize disruption to neighborhood parking habits.

There have been signs added to remind neighbors about the street sweeping in addition to the signs already posted.

“We’ve been working proactively to ensure that the community is informed of the upcoming change,” said Su Griffin, the city’s manager of Neighborhood Services. “It’s our hope that street sweeping services can be completed in full without the need to tow anyone’s vehicle.”

Street sweeping in Radcliffeborough is completed the fourth Tuesday of every month (north and east sides) and the fourth Wednesday of each month (south and west sides) from 9 to 11 a.m.

During these times, street parking is restricted to allow trucks to sweep the streets to improve drainage and maintain a clean neighborhood.

This type of thing happened in Harleston Village several months ago.

Signs posted throughout the neighborhood provide information about towing enforcement and the days and times that parking is restricted for street sweeping.



Cannon/Elliotborough –

4th Tuesday & Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Hampton Park Terrace –

2nd Tuesday & Wednesday, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Harleston Village –

1st Thursday & Friday, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

North Rutledge Avenue –

3rd Tuesday, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.; 2nd Wednesday 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. & 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Radcliffeborough –

4th Tuesday & Wednesday, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Westside Phase 1 –

2nd Tuesday & Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Westside Phase 2 –

3rd Tuesday & Wednesday, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.



Neighbors can sign up for reminders by going here.

Or they can pick up a calendar at the Revenue Collections-Parking Division office located at 180 Lockwood Boulevard on the second floor.

For more information, go here.



If you’ve been towed because of street sweeping, contact Jennings Towing: (843) 554-6385 or 2026 Meeting Street. (FEE: $88 + $30/day storage after 24 hours.)

The city released the following information:

Following the success of the Harleston Village street sweeping towing enforcement, the Radcliffeborough neighborhood association requested that the city begin enforcement of towing for street sweeping there.

From January to May 2017, 3,016 street sweeping tickets were issued city wide.

In Harleston Village, since the towing enforcement began, 168 tickets have been issued and 108 vehicles towed.

The parking citation is paid to the city of Charleston and the towing fee is paid directly to the tow company.

