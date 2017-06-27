Goose Creek PD seeking to identify suspects in credit card skimmer case

Investigators are seeking to identify two men they believe are part of a credit card skimmer ring in Goose Creek.

GCPD officials say the men were caught on camera using a victim's credit card without her permission at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on 215 St. James Avenue on June 9.

Police released two pictures of the suspects and said they were seen driving a white sedan of an unknown make and model.

If you have any information you are asked to call police at (843) 863-5200, Crime Stoppers (843) 554-1111, or Investigator Dodson at (843) 863-5200 ext. 2337.

