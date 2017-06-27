Copy-Man wounded in officer-involved shooting has died

The store employee said the man grabbed her shirt, pulled her towards him and took money out of her hand. (Source: NCFD)

The man wounded in an officer-involved shooting late Sunday night has died, authorities say.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the officer-involved shooting in North Charleston.

"We are in the initial stage of our investigation," SLED spokesman Thom Berry said. "It was reported to us that there was an exchange of gunfire."

SLED agents left the scene shortly before 7 a.m.

The shooting took place around 11:30 p.m. Sunday on Vistavia Road, following an armed robbery of the Scotchman Convenience Store, according to North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor.

According to the incident report, a store employee told police she was counting money from the register at approximately 11:20 p.m., a man entered the store wearing a green shirt with a white design, khaki pants and a black beanie. The employee said when the man pulled the beanie down over his eyes and demanded money, she thought he was playing around and she told him no, the report states. He then pulled out a firearm and again demanded money, she said.

The employee still had the money in her hand and told police the man grabbed her shirt and pulled her towards him while taking the money in her hands. The man then exited the store and fled the scene, police say.

North Charleston Police Chief Eddie Driggers was on the scene of the shooting overnight. The Charleston County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene to assist North Charleston Police.

SLED is normally called in to investigate shootings that involve law enforcement officers by the agencies involved, Berry said.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

The incident in North Charleston was the 26th officer-involved shooting in South Carolina this year, and the second involving the North Charleston Police Department this year, Berry said. In 2016, there were a total of 41 officer-involved shootings in the Palmetto State. Two of those involved North Charleston Police.

The National Action Network has called a 2 p.m. news conference about the shooting.

