Radio transmission: Suspect attempted to get officer to rear end him before fatal shooting

The store employee said the man grabbed her shirt, pulled her towards him and took money out of her hand. (Source: NCFD)

A North Charleston police officer told emergency dispatch officials that an armed robbery suspect attempted to get him to rear end the suspect's vehicle during a chase which ended with the officer fatally shooting the suspect.

The newly released radio audio documents the transmissions made by NCPD Lt. Richard Keys and dispatch crews on Sunday night following a reported armed robbery at the Scotchman convenience store on 8120 Rivers Ave.

Keys is heard telling dispatch crews that he spotted the suspect, later identified as 56-year old Lawrence Heyward Jr., and saw him entering a car and driving off.

According to North Charleston police, Keys attempted a traffic stop before initiating a chase.

Dispatch officials are heard telling Keys that the suspect was armed with a gun when he robbed the Scotchman.

During the chase, Keys reports that Heyward attempted to get Keys to rear end his car while on Bengal Road.

"He's trying to get me to rear end him," Keys tells dispatch officials.

Keys then reports that the suspect is about to exit the car,"He's getting ready to bail. He's getting ready to bail."

Several seconds later the officer report shots fired and that the suspect is down.

According to Keys, Heyward tried to run and shots were then fired. A spokesman for the State Law Enforcement Division said there appeared to be an exchange of gunfire.

Keys can then be heard commanding the suspect to see his hands. The officer can be heard requesting first responders as he observes the suspect is not moving.

Dispatch crews then ask Keys if any other officers were injured to which he replies that he's fine.

911 Audio

In addition to the officer's transmission, authorities also released 911 audio of residents calling in and reporting hearing shots being fired in the neighborhood.

"Two police officers were coming by in their cars, we heard it and I ran outside and shots were fired," said one resident.

The resident is heard telling 911 operators that she heard multiple shots and but did not know how did the shooting.

Another resident reported hearing eight gunshots behind her house.

Scotchman armed robbery

According to police, the whole incident started when the Scotchman was robbed late Sunday night.

A store employee told police she was counting money from the register when a man entered the store wearing a green shirt with a white design, khaki pants and a black beanie.

The employee said when the man pulled the beanie down over his eyes and demanded money, she thought he was playing around and she told him. He then pulled out a firearm and again demanded money, she said.

The employee still had the money in her hand and told police the man grabbed her shirt and pulled her towards him while taking the money in her hands.

The man then exited the store and fled the scene, police say.

National Action Network want answers

Earlier this week, the National Action Network announced it will ask North Charleston Police Department for any available dash camera or body camera video of the incident.



NAN and Heyward's family members held a news conference Monday afternoon saying they want more information including which one of the men returned gunfire and the angle of the shots that struck Heyward.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.