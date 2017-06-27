Two men accused of armed home invasion in Williamsburg County

Two men are behind bars after Williamsburg County deputies say they were responsible for an armed home invasion.

Ralph Fennell, 69, and 30-year-old Kelvin Jackson are both facing burglary charges.

The incident happened on Nathan Road in Kingstree.

Investigators say Fennell and Jackson entered the home and pointed a handgun at the victims inside.

Authorities say no one was hurt.

