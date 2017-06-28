Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (6/27)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 0-1 in a 4-3 loss to the White Sox. The Holly Hill native is batting .253 with 14 HR's and 33 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 0-2 with 2 walks and a K in a 3-1 loss to Baltimore. The Stratford alum is batting .302 with 20 HR's and 48 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - 0-4 with a K in a 6-1 win over the Cubs. The Stratford alum is batting .252 with 6 HR's and 30 RBI

AAA

International League

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds) - Did not pitch in a 7-6 win over Norfolk. The Beaufort alum is 2-0 with a 2.12 ERA and 35 K's in 29.2 innings in AAA. He's 1-1 with a 6.75 ERA and 18 K's in 21.1 innings in the majors.

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - No game. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .227 with 4 HR's and 16 RBI.

High-A

Florida State League

James Reeves, SP, Tampa Yankees (New York Yankees) - Pitched 1 inning giving up 0 hits and 0 runs in an 8-4 win over Charlotte. The Ashley Ridge alum is 0-0 with 2 holds, 1 save, a 3.68 ERA and 15 K's in 13.2 innings.