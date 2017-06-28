Man dies in custody following altercation on Folly Beach

Folly Beach Police are investigating a death that followed an altercation early Wednesday morning.

According to Chief Andrew Gilreath, Folly Beach Public Safety Director, a man died shortly after getting into a fight with another man.

Folly Beach Police and Charleston County deputies responded to a fight in progress in the 30 block of Center Street, Gilreath said.

Officers located the man, and shortly after he was taken into custody, the man suffered a medical emergency while inside a Charleston County Sheriff's Office vehicle, Gilreath said.

The other man involved in the fight was also injured and was transported to the hospital. Gilreath said the second man has some "visible injuries" but is in stable condition.

Officials do not know what led up to the fight and are interviewing witnesses.

The area of Center Street and Erie Avenue is blocked off by police.

SLED and the Charleston County coroner are on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

