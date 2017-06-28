Man dies in custody following altercation on Folly Beach

Folly Beach Police are investigating a death that followed an altercation early Wednesday morning.

According to Chief Andrew Gilreath, Folly Beach Public Safety Director, a man died shortly after getting into a fight with another man.

Folly Beach Police and Charleston County deputies responded to a fight in progress in the 30 block of Center Street, Gilreath said.

Officers located the man, and shortly after he was taken into custody, the man suffered a medical emergency while inside a Charleston County Sheriff's Office vehicle, Gilreath said. Authorities took the man out of the vehicle, called EMS and began chest compressions, but the man later died at the hospital, officials say.

The other man involved in the fight was also injured and was transported to the hospital. Gilreath said the second man has some "visible injuries" but is in stable condition.

Officials do not know what led up to the fight and are interviewing witnesses. Witnesses told officers it appeared the two men did not know each other and that the man who died was the aggressor.

The man's identity has not been released, but Gilreath said the man who died was believed to be in his 50s and the second man is believed to be in his 30s.

Police planned to take a statement from the second man at the hospital.

The area of Center Street and Erie Avenue was blocked off by police after the incident. Police cleared the scene shortly before 5:30 a.m.

SLED and the Charleston County coroner also responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

