Police: Man charged in early-morning N. Charleston shooting death

By Aaron Maybin, Reporter
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

North Charleston Police have charged the man who barricaded himself inside a North Charleston apartment after a woman was fatally shot.

Tommy Jones, 55, has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor.

Officers responded shortly before 6 a.m. to the scene of the shooting in the 3300 block of Ashley Phosphate Road, Pryor said.

Police said the man barricaded himself in the apartment where the woman was suffering a gunshot wound. Police started a dialogue with the man and said he exited the apartment a short time later.

The shooting victim was found dead inside the apartment, Pryor said.

The Charleston County Coroner's Office has also responded to the scene.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

Charleston County Consolidated dispatchers confirmed before 6:30 a.m. that one person had been shot. The call came in shortly before 6 a.m.

Police say traffic would likely be impacted by the unfolding situation and advised motorists to avoid the area.

