Police: Man charged in early-morning N. Charleston shooting death

North Charleston Police have charged the man who barricaded himself inside a North Charleston apartment after a woman was fatally shot.

Tommy Jones, 55, has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor.

NEW: Woman dead after a shooting in North Charleston.

The male suspect has been detained and expected to be charged with murder, NCPD says. pic.twitter.com/ZggQpzeUQe — Aaron Maybin (@Aaron_Maybin) June 28, 2017

Officers responded shortly before 6 a.m. to the scene of the shooting in the 3300 block of Ashley Phosphate Road, Pryor said.

Police said the man barricaded himself in the apartment where the woman was suffering a gunshot wound. Police started a dialogue with the man and said he exited the apartment a short time later.

The shooting victim was found dead inside the apartment, Pryor said.

The Charleston County Coroner's Office has also responded to the scene.

UPDATE: Charleston Co. Coroner has arrived to the Ashley Phosphate shooting scene. — Aaron Maybin (@Aaron_Maybin) June 28, 2017

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

Charleston County Consolidated dispatchers confirmed before 6:30 a.m. that one person had been shot. The call came in shortly before 6 a.m.

Police say traffic would likely be impacted by the unfolding situation and advised motorists to avoid the area.

