Police: Woman shot, man barricaded inside apartment

North Charleston Police say a man has barricaded himself in an apartment where a woman has been shot.

Officers are currently on the scene of a shooting in the 3300 block of Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor said.

A woman inside the apartment is suffering a gunshot wound, Pryor said.

Charleston County Consolidated dispatchers confirmed before 6:30 a.m. that one person had been shot. The call came in shortly before 6 a.m.

Police say traffic may be impacted by the unfolding situation and are advising motorists to avoid the area.

