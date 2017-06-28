Charleston makes list of America's top 20 beach towns

The Holy City is one of the top beach towns in America.

A WalletHub study ranked the nation's top 20 beach towns and Charleston was ranked at sixth place. It was the only South Carolina beach town to make the list.

WalletHub compared 227 cities across 49 key metrics, ranging from housing costs to share of for-sale waterfront homes to quality of beach water, spokesperson Diana Popa said.

Two Florida beach towns, Naples and Key West, took the first and second slots respectively.

Eden Prairie, Minnesota came in third place.

