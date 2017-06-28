Charleston makes list of America's top 20 beach towns

North Charleston Police say a man has barricaded himself in an apartment where a woman has been shot.More >>
North Charleston Police say a woman shot in North Charleston has died and a man who barricaded himself in an apartment is in custody.
Folly Beach Police are investigating a death that followed an altercation early Wednesday morning.
The man wanted after a two-year investigation in Berkeley County has been arrested.
Goose Creek Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man accused of using a victim's credit card without permission.
The Holy City is one of the top beach towns in America.
