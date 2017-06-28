Goose Creek Police looking to ID man who used stolen credit card

Goose Creek Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man accused of using a victim's credit card without permission.

Police released surveillance stills from June 20 taken at the Goose Creek Chick-fil-A showing a man driving a white Ford Fusion, Lt. Tim Hill said.

Anyone who can identify the man in the images is asked to call Goose Creek Police at 843-863-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

