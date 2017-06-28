Brad Streicher

MMJ/Reporter



Professional Experience:

I worked as an anchor, reporter and executive producer for Annenberg TV News (my college news station) in Los Angeles, CA for four years. I have also worked for CNBC, NBC Los Angeles, NBC San Diego and Business Insider.



Hometown:

I was born and raised in a small San Diego beach town called Carlsbad, CA



Education:

I received my B.A. in broadcast and digital journalism with a minor in cinematic arts from the University of Southern California. (Fight On!)



Family:

My family has always been my greatest support system. I have a mom, dad and sister who all live back in San Diego. Most of my grandparents and cousins live in San Diego as well, but part of my family is in Rhode Island.



Hobbies & Interests:

If I’m not in the field reporting, you can most likely find me at the beach! I also love photography, hiking and searching for the best restaurant in Charleston.



Favorite Books/Music:

I’ll always be a huge fan of the Harry Potter series. My taste in music is always changing—I’m giving this country thing a try now that I’m in South Carolina!



News Philosophy:

I believe journalists have a unique opportunity to truly impact people’s lives daily. Reporters should strive to hold the powerful accountable and give a voice to the voiceless. At the end of the day, effective storytelling should change, enlighten and inspire.



Likes Best About the Lowcountry:

The food, the people and of course the beautiful beaches! This is my first time living anywhere outside of California, so I’m loving getting to know the area. If you have any recommendations, please send them to me on Facebook or Twitter!



Most interesting assignment:

I investigated an active oil drill site in Los Angeles operating six feet away from people’s homes. After digging through public records and city documents, I found the city originally forbade people from living inside the homes next to the drill site and labeled those homes as a “buffer.” The “buffer” was meant to be left vacant to protect the surrounding community from the drill site’s operations. But the city allowed the drilling company to sell those homes to a rental agency a few years ago.

Contact:

Email Brad

Like on Facebook

Follow on Twitter