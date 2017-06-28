Charleston Police searching for missing teen

Charleston Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy.

Parker Blair Eudy was last seen on Sunday at his home, Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis said.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black shirt with a photo of Marilyn Monroe and a Golden State Warriors hat, he said.

Eudy is 5'7" tall, weighs 110 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Eudy's whereabouts is asked to call Charleston Police Detective J. Harvill at 843-720-2477 or call Charleston Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-duty detective.

