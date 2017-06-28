WATCH LIVE: NAN calls news conference on N. Charleston violence

North Charleston Police have charged the man who barricaded himself inside a North Charleston apartment after a woman was fatally shot.More >>
North Charleston Police say a woman shot in North Charleston has died and a man who barricaded himself in an apartment is in custody.More >>
Folly Beach Police are investigating a death that followed an altercation early Wednesday morning.More >>
Folly Beach Police are investigating a death that followed an altercation early Wednesday morning.More >>
The man wanted after a two-year investigation in Berkeley County has been arrested.More >>
The man wanted after a two-year investigation in Berkeley County has been arrested.More >>
The National Action Network has called a news conference to discuss recent violence in North Charleston.More >>
The National Action Network has called a news conference to discuss recent violence in North Charleston.More >>
Charleston Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy.More >>
Charleston Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy.More >>