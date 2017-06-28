Suspects wanted in Sunglass Hut, Gucci Store theft

The Charleston Police Department is looking for suspects wanted in a shoplifting in downtown.

According to a report, seven sunglasses valued at $2,000 were shoplifted from the Sunglass Hut on South Market Street and the Gucci store on Market Street.

The sunglasses were shoplifted on June 16.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston Police Department at 843-743-7200.

