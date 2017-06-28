Charleston Co. Sheriff's Office announces traffic checkpoints

Investigators are searching for a suspect in an assault and robbery at a West Ashley hotel.More >>
Samsung is investing $380 million in South Carolina to manufacture home appliances, creating an estimated 950 jobs over the next three years.More >>
Lt. Gen. John W. Rosa has announced that he will be retiring as the president of The Citadel in 2018.More >>
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Selective Traffic Enforcement and Target Zero Units will be conducting two traffic safety checkpoint in the Awendaw and West Ashley areas.More >>
The Charleston Police Department is looking for suspects wanted in a shoplifting in downtown.More >>
