Charleston Co. Sheriff's Office announces traffic checkpoints

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Selective Traffic Enforcement and Target Zero Units will be conducting two traffic safety checkpoint in the Awendaw and West Ashley areas.

The first checkpoint will be held in the Awendaw area on Friday near the intersections of Seewee Road and North Highway 17, according to a press release. The checkpoint will begin at approximately 10 p.m. and is expected to last several hours. This area was selected reportedly due to multiple serious and fatal collisions in the recent months.

We will also be conducting a traffic safety checkpoint in the West Ashley area on Saturday. The checkpoint will be held near the intersections of Bees Ferry Road and Savannah Highway. The checkpoint will begin at approximately 11 p.m. and is also expected to last several hours.

Motorists are asked to use caution when traveling in the area and be alert for the presence of law enforcement officers and stopped traffic.

