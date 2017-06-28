Charleston PD searching for W. Ashley assault, robbery suspect

Investigators are searching for a suspect in an assault and robbery at a West Ashley hotel.

The incident happened at the La Quinta Inn on 11 Ashley Pointe Drive on May 28.

Charleston police released a picture of the suspect and a picture of a pair of shoes which they are simlar to those warn by the suspect.

If you have any information you are asked to call the central detective at (843) 743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.

