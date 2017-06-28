West Ashley alum McLean joins Suns for NBA Summer League

Lowcountry native Tre McLean has agreed to a deal with the Phoenix Suns to be a part of the team's summer league roster in Las Vegas next month.

The West Ashley alum just finished his collegiate career in Chattanooga leading the Mocs in points per game at almost 14 and also ranked 2nd in rebounding and 3rd in assists.

"The first person I need to thank is my mama," McLean told the Chattanooga athletic website. "She was my first coach. She was there for me every step of the way watching me and helping me grow from a boy to a man.



"All the coaches and trainers who have helped me along the way…there such a long, long list of people. I could go on all day. The one thing I know for certain is that I did not get here on my own. It's been a long journey to get here, and I'm just at the starting line."



"I could never have done it alone. I'm very thankful to everyone who has helped me along the way as well as those that will get me to the next step."

The NBA summer league in Las Vegas begins on July 7th.