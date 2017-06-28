DHEC finds no evidence of cancer cluster as Mt. Pleasant mothers search for answers

There is concern among some parents about a cluster of brain cancer in Mount Pleasant, but the Health Department stated on Wednesday there is no evidence of it.

Still, two Mount Pleasant mothers are concerned after a rare brain stem cancer has been linked to several children in their community.

The mothers say they have about 11 cases of brain tumors they know of as well as auto immune disorders in kids.

They are tracking the numbers on this Facebook page and have a speadsheet of diseases.

Brandy Richardson and Marie Price are looking for answers.

Brandy lost her son Ethan to a rare brain stem tumor.

When Marie's son was diagnosed with the same thing she turned to Brandy for guidance.

Now the friends are alarmed by more cancers they say are reported in Park West, Dunes West and Rivertowne.

They want experts to come up with answers.

"Are these related in any way and we're just being concerned moms because honestly we don't want to see this happen to another child or even adult," Mary said.

"That's why we are asking the question hoping someone that specializes in something like this can come and tell us,'No it's within the limit' or there's something kooky going on," Brandy said.



Ann Welsh is one of many mothers who have followed the Richardson and Price families through the years and now their foundations they've begun.

Nick Price is active with his foundation; he beat his cancer and wants to help.

"We want to see if there is a potential cause for it and not sit back and do nothing," Nick said.

The mothers are taking information on their Facebook page and will continue with their work.

DHEC officials say there has only been one cancer cluster in South Carolina which was in the mid-1990s.

