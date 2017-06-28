T-Mobile creating 400 new jobs in N. Charleston with new facility

A new T-Mobile facility in North Charleston is expected to create 400 new jobs.

According to officials, the company is moving its existing customer care center on Daniel Island to a new and larger $16.7 million center in North Charleston.

The new facility is expected to be operational during the first quarter of next year and will allow the company to create 400 additional new jobs.

Hiring for the new positions is projected to begin in November 2017, and interested applicants should visit the company’s careers page for more information.

"T-Mobile expects to move 800 employees, who currently work at its Daniel Island location as customer service representatives, managers, supervisors and staff, to its new location in North Charleston, S.C.," according to the South Carolina Department of Commerce.

“We are happy to see T-Mobile’s commitment in the City of North Charleston," said North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey."Not only will the company be creating jobs in our region, but T-Mobile will be repurposing a former big box, a creative and adaptive reuse of a formerly-dated structure in North Charleston. They will be a great corporate partner whose investment entails a wide-range of benefits to our community.”

