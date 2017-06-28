Berkeley Co. deputies arrest two after drugs, gun found during traffic stop

Two people were arrested after Berkeley County deputies found drugs and a gun during a traffic stop.

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office arrested 35-year-old Jennifer Michelle Thomas of Moncks Corner and 38-year-old Teru Khani Davis of Cross.

Their arrests stems from an incident on June 9 when deputies conducted a traffic stop on a car at the intersection of Highway 41 and N. Highway 17-A in the Jamestown area.

Investigators say the driver, Thomas, and Davis were found to be in possession of 12 grams of cocaine, 35 grams of heroin, 35 grams of methamphetamine and a loaded Springfield Armory XD-40 pistol.

Thomas was charged with three counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful carrying of pistol, trafficking meth, trafficking heroin, and trafficking cocaine.

"She was on probation and that was revoked," BCSO officials said."She remains in the Hill Finklea Detention Center."

Davis was charged with three counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful carrying of pistol, trafficking meth, trafficking heroin, trafficking cocaine, and possession of a firearm by persons convicted of a crime of violence.

"He was given a $20,000 surety bond and released from custody," BCSO officials said.

