Fourth of July fireworks can lead pets to escape

The Fourth of July and fireworks go hand and hand, but the bright lights and sounds can cause anxiety in our four-legged friends.

Causing loud noises can give them anxiety that could result in them escaping.

The fifth of July is the busiest day for the Charleston Animal Society to take in stray animals, that's why it's important to make sure they are kept safe while you enjoy the light show.

“It’s important if you have a collar on your dog to have your information so we can contact you as soon as possible. Also, make sure your dog is microchipped and that you have your information up to date on your microchip so we can get a hold of you,” said Angele Bice, a veterinarian at the Charleston Animal Society.

If your pet does escape, it is important to check other shelters than just your own.

“They are in such a panic, they take off and they are so quick. They get pretty far from home before they calm themselves down and try to find their way back home. So they can get further away from home than normal circumstances,” Bice said.

That's why it's crucial you keep your pet home, and make them as comfortable as possible.

“Get them inside the house in the kennel. It’s best to have the drapes closed, maybe turn the T.V. up, have the radio up so it’s not just quietness with loud booms happening,” Bice said.

Bice said if dogs are around the loud noises, it can cause their temperament to change.

“They might bite someone nearby. That’s not their normal behavior just because they are not in their normal circumstance and having all the loud noises, all the color, it’s night time, it’s not their normal situation. You're setting them up for failure,” Bice said.

“The moment that that first firework went off their dog bolted out of their arms. They had the leash bolted and was never seen again. It was very sad,” Kay Hyman with the Charleston Animal Society said.

Before setting off fireworks, you're also asked to be aware of veterans in your area. The explosions associated with fireworks can push veterans suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder back to defense mode.

Leaders of PTSD support groups suggest you warn neighbors who may have served before shooting off fireworks.?

