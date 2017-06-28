Sexual misconduct charges dropped against former CofC fraternity members

Some sexual misconduct charges against two former College of Charleston fraternity members have been dismissed.

A charge of sexual exploitation of a minor has been dropped against Timothy Seppi, and a charge of criminal sexual conduct has been dropped against James West.

Investigators originally said the two approached a 17-year-old girl at a party, forced her upstairs and made her perform sexual acts and take drugs.

Police say they found several pictures of the incident on Seppi's cellphone.

Seppi's already pleaded guilty to contributing to the delinquency of a minor, for which he got a sentence of one year of probation.

