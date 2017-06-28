Sexual misconduct charges dropped against former CofC fraternity members

Some sexual misconduct charges against two former College of Charleston fraternity members have been dismissed.More >>
The 4th of July and fireworks go hand and hand, but the bright lights and sounds can cause anxiety in our four legged friends.More >>
The family of a black South Carolina man who was killed by three white deputies after a police chase in 2015 has filed a wrongful death suit.More >>
Two people were arrested after Berkeley County deputies found drugs and a gun during a traffic stop.More >>
A new T-Mobile facility in North Charleston is expected to create 400 new jobs.More >>
