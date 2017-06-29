FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Portion of Rivers Ave. closed by downed electric pole

SCE&G crews say it could take a few more hours for power to be restored after a crash in North Charleston knocked down an electric pole.

The utility's website showed approximately 322 customers are without power. An initial estimate stated power would likely be restored by 5 a.m., but that has now been adjusted to state it could be closer to 8 a.m. before the lights come back on in the affected area.

Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch says the call about a crash on Rivers Avenue near Hanahan Road came in at 2:06 a.m.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

The crash itself is cleared, but a portion of Rivers Avenue is closed because of a downed electric pole.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

