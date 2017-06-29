Portion of Rivers Ave. closed by downed electric pole

Power lines were down after the early-morning crash. (Source: Live 5)

SCE&G crews say it could take a few more hours for power to be restored after a crash in North Charleston knocked down an electric pole.

Nearly all of the 322 customers who were without power before 5 a.m. have had power restored, according to the utility's website.

An earlier estimate stated power would be restored by 5 a.m., but that was extended to 8 a.m. By 7:30 a.m., only about 20 residents were still listed as being without power.

Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch says the call about a crash on Rivers Avenue near Hanahan Road came in at 2:06 a.m.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

The crash itself is cleared, but a portion of Rivers Avenue is closed because of a downed electric pole.

