Man charged in fatal N. Charleston shooting to face bond judge Thursday

The man police say barricaded himself in a North Charleston apartment after shooting a woman will face a bond judge Thursday.

Tommy Jones, 55, has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor.

Officers responded shortly before 6 a.m. to the scene of the shooting in the 3300 block of Ashley Phosphate Road, Pryor said.

According to a police report, officers were told a man just shot a woman "with a long rifle with a scope." Police started a dialogue with the man and said he exited the apartment a short time later.

Authorities say 47-year-old Lisa Sargent was found dead in her North Charleston home, and died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Her death was ruled a homicide.

