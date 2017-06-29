For some veterans, July 4th fireworks can cause painful memories

Veterans groups are asking people planning to shoot fireworks for the Fourth of July to be considerate of veterans who live nearby.

The loud booms and bright displays that help celebrate the Fourth of July can bring back difficult memories for those suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.

"And I can't tell you any veterans I know of that aren't all for fireworks and celebrating, right!" Veteran William Little says.



But imagine the sounds of explosions if you're struggling with PTSD.

“Boom comes from outside out of nowhere. That unexpected loud noise can be a trigger for some of those PTSD symptoms," Little says.

He is not only a veteran himself, but he also helps others by working with the Military Veterans Program at the Hamilton Center.



"What can we do to minimize those symptoms as they start to raise anxiety or raise those stress levels?" Little asks of holiday fireworks, so that veterans don't have to suffer in silence.



People shooting fireworks could move down the block a bit if they live near a veteran or have a conversation with that neighbor in advance.

If there are veterans in your neighborhood, Little suggests knocking their doors and letting them know you'll be celebrating with fireworks and even consider inviting them to join you for the celebration.

It's the unexpectedness that is the big issue with PTSD.

"I’ve been able to find ways to work through these issues," Little says. "That's one of the great things about PTSD - if there's anything good about PTSD let me tell you this -- it's not a life sentence."



