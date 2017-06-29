Berkeley Co. deputies to retrace steps in search for missing man

Investigators will return to the area where a 78-year-old man was last seen more than a month ago to search for clues in his disappearance.

Willie Toomer, a well-known resident of the Huger community, has not been seen since Mother's Day.

Berkeley County Chief Deputy Mike Cochran said his agency will be searching in the area of Cainhoy Elementary School and the neighboring community center beginning at 8 a.m.

Deputies are expected to retrace their steps as they searched for Toomer since May 14 when he was last seen.

He walked to church that morning and got a ride back home from a fellow parishioner. After he was dropped off at approximately 12:30 p.m., he vanished.

When he missed his daily meetings with family and friends that evening and the following Monday morning, they became concerned and checked his home, which they found unlocked, deputies say.

No one has heard from Toomer since, something his sister-in-law, Dot Scott, says is "absolutely out of the norm for him." Family members have been left fearing the worst.

“I believe there’s foul play,” Scott said days after his disappearance. “We’re absolutely sure about his routine. He’s a creature of habit.”

On May 18, Crime Stoppers announced a $1,000 reward for information that led authorities to him. That reward has not produced any credible leads, either.

Approximately 40 deputies searched trails and surrounding areas on foot and passed out fliers in hopes someone would recognize him and help get him back home.

A prayer vigil was held as the community hoped for word.

Toomer has difficulty walking and "shuffles" his feet as he walks, investigators have said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office at 843-719-4412 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

