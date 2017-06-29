Berkeley Co. deputies to retrace steps in search for missing man

SCE&G crews say it could take a few more hours for power to be restored after a crash in North Charleston knocked down an electric pole.More >>
One man was injured in an overnight shooting in Berkeley County.More >>
Investigators will return to the area where a 78-year-old man was last seen more than a month ago to search for clues in his disappearance.More >>
Veterans groups are asking people planning to shoot fireworks for the Fourth of July to be considerate of veterans who live nearby.More >>
The man police say barricaded himself in a North Charleston apartment after shooting a woman will face a bond judge Thursday.More >>
