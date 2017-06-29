Berkeley Co. deputies investigating after teen wounded in overnight shooting

One teenager was injured in an overnight shooting in Berkeley County.

Deputies responded Thursday at 12:19 a.m. to the 200 block of Varner Ridge Lane for a reported shooting, according to Berkeley County Chief Deputy Mike Cochran.

In the back yard of a home, officers found the victim, a 17-year-old boy, shot in the leg, according to an incident report.

A second teen was using clothes and towels to keep pressure on the victim's leg, deputies say.

The victim told deputies the wound was self-inflicted.

Witnesses told deputies several of the victim's friends left the home as soon as the shooting happened, the report states. When deputies asked about the location of the gun, the witnesses said the friends who left the scene "probably took it with them," the report states.

By the time the victim was about to be transported, deputies were given the name of another 17-year-old who is believed to have wounded the victim, the report states.

The victim's family members he was having a birthday party at the time of the incident.

The injury was non-life-threatening, Cochran said.

The investigation is ongoing.

