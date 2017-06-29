Deputies investigating overnight shooting in Berkeley County

Quantcast

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

One man was injured in an overnight shooting in Berkeley County.

The details of the incident have not been released, but Berkeley County Chief Deputy Mike Cochran confirmed one person was shot in the leg.

The injury was non-life-threatening, he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

