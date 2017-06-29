Photo of N. Charleston officer helping man to bus stop goes viral

SCE&G crews say it could take a few more hours for power to be restored after a crash in North Charleston knocked down an electric pole.More >>
A Summerville man said he posted a photo of a North Charleston police officer helping an elderly man to a bus stop to remind people the police care.More >>
One man was injured in an overnight shooting in Berkeley County.More >>
Investigators returned Thursday morning to the area where a 78-year-old man was last seen more than a month ago to search for clues in his disappearance.More >>
Veterans groups are asking people planning to shoot fireworks for the Fourth of July to be considerate of veterans who live nearby.More >>
