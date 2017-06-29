Police investigating late-night restaurant robbery

SCE&G crews say it could take a few more hours for power to be restored after a crash in North Charleston knocked down an electric pole.More >>
Employees of a Charleston restaurant say they were robbed at gunpoint as they were closing for the night Wednesday.
A tractor trailer is blocking traffic on the right eastbound lane of Calhoun Street before St. Philip Street has been cleared.
A Summerville man said he posted a photo of a North Charleston police officer helping an elderly man to a bus stop to remind people the police care.
One teenager was injured in an overnight shooting in Berkeley County.
