Police investigating late-night restaurant robbery

Employees of a Charleston restaurant say they were robbed at gunpoint as they were closing for the night Wednesday.

Police responded at approximately 10:29 p.m. to La Tabella in the 900 block of Harbor View Road, according to Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis.

An owner told police two of her employees had gone outside to throw trash away in back of the business and that she then heard a commotion. As she went to investigate, three armed men came into the business through the back door, the report states.

She said they ordered her to the office and forced her to open the safe, then made her open a cash register. The men then forced all of the employees to surrender their wallets and cell phones before leaving through the back door, the report states.

The investigation is ongoing.

