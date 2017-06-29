Family of man shot and killed by Dorchester County deputies files lawsuit

Still picture of Dorchester County deputies responding to the end of the chase. (Source: DCSO)

The family of a man killed by Dorchester County deputies is suing, claiming the 24-year-old was unarmed when he was shot.

Deputies shot Shamir Palmer at the end of a chase in August of 2015.

In their wrongful death lawsuit, Palmer's relatives say the 26 shots fired by three deputies, at least nine which hit Palmer, were excessive.

Solicitor David Pascoe said the shooting was justified, and said Palmer had drugs in his system, a violent criminal history and fired at state troopers trying to pull him over before the shooting.

Pascoe said a gun was found near Palmer, and officers were heard shouting "gun" just before the shots were fired.

The suit seeks unspecified damages.

Dorchester County Sheriff's Major Tony Phinney said the agency does not comment on pending lawsuits.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.