Driver involved in Rivers Ave. crash charged with DUI

The driver of the car that involved in an accident causing hundreds of power outages in North Charleston has been arrested.

Police responded to the incident a little after 2:30 a.m. Thursday to find a pickup truck that had collided with an electric pole, which was hanging on by its cables.

The driver, identified as Andrea Nepomuceno Ortiz, appeared to not have any injuries and denied medical attention.

Officers reportedly could smell alcohol coming from her person and also noticed having watery and bloodshot eyes. She also appeared to have smeared makeup around her eyes.

According to Ortiz, she was the driver of the car and there were no passengers.

When asked what happened, officers say Ortiz mentioned her daughter at Pablanos, where Ortiz had just left. Officers also mentioned that Ortiz said she couldn't speak fluent English. Ortiz reportedly admitting to drinking beer, but denied having too much to drink.

Officers conducted a field sobriety test on Ortiz, though she reportedly said she does not speak English. The test concluded early, due to Ortiz not following directions.

It was reportedly later discovered that Ortiz did not have a valid South Carolina driver's license.

