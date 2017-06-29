Reports: Gamecocks to hire USF's Kingston

South Carolina's search for their next head baseball coach may finally be coming to an end.

South Florida head coach Mark Kingston will take over as the leader of the Gamecocks according to multiple reports Thursday afternoon. Tampa TV station WFLA was the first to report.

The South Carolina Board of Trustees has called a 9 a.m. meeting for Friday morning with "athletic employment agreement" on the agenda.

Kingston just finished his 3rd season at South Florida leading the Bulls to a 42-19 record and their 2nd trip to the NCAA Tournament in his time there. He's also served as the head coach at Illinois State and went to the College World Series as an assistant at both Tulane and Miami. Overall his record as a head coach stands at 253-180-1.

South Carolina is searching for a replacement for Chad Holbrook who resigned after 5 seasons as the head coach earlier this month.