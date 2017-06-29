Authorities identify man who died following fight on Folly Beach

Authorities have identified a man who died following a fight on Folly Beach.

The Charleston County Coroner's Office says 55-year-old Michael Lambert of McColl died at MUSC at 2:01 a.m. on Wednesday.

The cause and manner of death are pending at this time.

According to the coroner's office, at 12:45 a.m. Lambert was transported by EMS after becoming unresponsive in the area of 32 Center Street. Witnesses say the fight happened at the Drop-In.

According to Chief Andrew Gilreath, Folly Beach Public Safety Director, the man died shortly after getting into a fight with another man.The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the incident.

Folly Beach Police and Charleston County deputies responded to a fight in progress in the 30 block of Center Street, Gilreath said.

Officers located the man, and shortly after he was taken into custody, the man suffered a medical emergency while inside a Charleston County Sheriff's Office vehicle, Gilreath said.

Authorities took the man out of the vehicle, called EMS and began chest compressions, but the man later died at the hospital, officials say.

The other man involved in the fight was also injured and was transported to the hospital. Gilreath said the second man has some "visible injuries" but is in stable condition.

Witnesses told officers it appeared the two men did not know each other and that the man who died was the aggressor.

Anthony Greeno, Lambert's fried, said the incident happened on his 55th birthday.

“He’s a really nice guy, this was his first time to Folly Beach," Greeno said."He’s just always really happy. We were just hanging out here all night drinking. I just think he got involved in the wrong thing at the wrong moment.”

