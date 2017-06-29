Charleston County deputies find missing man

Quantcast

Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office say a missing 54-year-old man has been found safe.

Authorities announced on Friday afternoon that Mark Hollins was located by detectives.  

Hollins was last seen on Wednesday riding his moped. 

