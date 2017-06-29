Charleston County Sheriff's Office searching for missing man

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 54-year-old man.

Authorities say Mark Hollins was last seen on Wednesday riding his moped. Hollins is described as 5'6" and 200 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Sharpe at 843-740-3104.

We've reached out to officials with the sheriff's office for more information.

