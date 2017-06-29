N. Charleston mayor encouraging community to be proactive as crime rises

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey is asking the community to be proactive as crime rises.

"It's on a rise, and it's a sad state of affairs," Summey said on a video posted on Thursday found on the city's Facebook page.

The mayor spoke about two issues: guns and homicides.

Summey said the number of guns on the streets is "astronomical" and authorities don't know where they are coming from. He's asking the community to speak up.

“We encourage you to let us know. If you see something, say something. Let us know, we’re not going to burn you,” Summey said.

According to Summey, the information that's provided will be used to develop cases so they can take those guns off the street.

The mayor says there has been a 15% increase in the number of weapons taken off the streets in the first six months of this year compared to the last two years. He says 25% of those guns were found to be stolen.

North Charleston Police Chief Eddie Driggers says so far this year officers have made 135 gun related arrests, more than this time last year.

Summey also addressed the number of homicides in the city.

So far this year there's been 21 murders in North Charleston.

“The number of homicides are up to 21 this year," Summey said."Unfortunately, the average ages is well below 25. We have got to work these young people, to have them understand these are dangerous situations. Sometimes I think they don’t understand that a gun is something that is going to either you get killed or you’re going to kill someone else. It’s going to destroy the life of both families involved.”

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.