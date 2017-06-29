Guns among items stolen after 16 cars broken into at Moncks Corner neighborhood

Investigators say two guns are among the items stolen after 16 vehicles were broken into at a Moncks Corner neighborhood.

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says the thefts happened between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Authorities released surveillance video of one of the break-ins on Charlesfort Way near Old Highway 52 in the Fairmount South subdivision.

The two suspects can be seen in the video.

If you have information you are asked to call the sheriff's office at 843-719-4465 or Crime Stoppers 843-554-1111.

"Thanks for your assistance and PLEASE lock your vehicles and keep valuables out of plain view while your cars are parked," BCSO officials said.

